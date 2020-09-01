Spanish town goes into voluntary confinement

THE Town Hall of El Borge, in Spain’s Axarquia region, has decided to take measures in the face of the positive case of COVID-19 that has been detected in the municipality.

For this reason, it has decreed a “voluntary confinement” and closure of municipal services and facilities until September 15.

In addition, the consistory confirms, in a statement. that they are working on tracking possible infections from people close to the affected person. He also explained that the cleaning and disinfection of roads and public buildings will be intensified.

In the decree published by the Town Hall of El Borge, the rules that residents will experience during the next 15 days are :

Attention to the public in municipal offices, from 9am to 2pm by appointment only, and for urgent matters and questions, by calling 952-512-033.

Closure of sports facilities.

Closing of the municipal market on September 1, 8 and 15.

The opening of the nursery school is postponed until September 16.

The Town Hall calls for “voluntary confinement” so that residents only leave the family home in cases of dire need.

They advise the voluntary cessation of activity and the reduction of the capacity of shops. Also, in bars, cafes, restaurants, leisure and entertainment venues and meetings in public spaces until September 15

They also point out that the consumption, collective or in groups, of beverages on the street or in public spaces outside the hotel and catering establishments, including “bottles”, is prohibited.

In case of symptoms or direct contact with people who have tested positive in PCR, call 900 400 061 or 955 54 50 60.

The municipal authorities reiterate the call for the collaboration of residents and citizens in general. They ask for respect for legal norms, health instructions and hygiene and social distance measures during this instance of voluntary confinement.

