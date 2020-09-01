COMEDIAN, Ricky Gervais, has been applauded for his video which has gone viral regarding bullfighting.

The video begins: “I prefer that you do not fight the bull, but if you do, if you choose to torture a bull to death for fun, I hope it defends itself, and self-defence is not an offence. The truth is that I prefer the bull to win,” he says.

He then comments that he always reads comments on Twitter from people saying that they do not like bulls being harmed, but that the bullfighter does not deserve to die, to which the comedian replies: ” The bull is defending himself, what is he going to do? He has horns and must try to stop a sadist from torturing it.”

Gervais also lashes out at the argument of protecting and perpetuating this show because it is traditional, to which he replies: ” So was slavery, so was witch-hunting and child sacrifice. We have progressed, surely progress at its core is society maximising compassion and minimising suffering. “

This is not the first time that the comedian has spoken out about bullfighting, a year ago he called Morante de la Puebla a “dirty psychopath with sequins” after the photo of the bullfighter wiping his tears with a bloody handkerchief appeared in the UK press.

However, Ricky Gervais had a lot to talk about in Spain at the beginning of the year. In the video published by Abascal, Gervais asked the winners not to give any political speech because they “knew nothing about the real world.”

Abascal applauded the speech that the comedian gave while presenting the Golden Globes. “If this guy were Spanish, we would have to give him an award, because some (not all) need to be reminded of the obvious, ” wrote the politician.