‘Reversions’ revealed

SINGER and songwriter Jonatan Penalba will present his new album Reversions – a mixture of traditional themes – on Saturday, September 5, at Villajoyosa’s Auditorium of La Barbera dels Aragones.

DESPITE his youth, the Penalba is already a veteran in the world of traditional song and roots.

-- Advertisement --



Born in Alcudia, at the age of five he was already singing and became part of the folkgroup, Grup de Balls Populars Les Folies de Carcaixent, before he was 18-years-old.

His voice has been influenced by the likes of Pep Moreno and the great Victoria Sousa “Victorieta” in singing style, and little by little, Penalba has also been introduced to the world of folk.

Complying with hygiene and safety measures, the concert will be held outdoors, with limited capacity and keeping the recommended safety distance.

Tickets are free and can be reserved in advance by calling 965 894 250, by whatsapp on 680 557 370 or by emailing: cultura@villajoyosa.es