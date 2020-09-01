FORMED in 2017, the CAPOA Association was created to give those living in more rural parts of Casares the possibility of having a united voice when speaking to the local council.

Members of the Association are disturbed by the fact that the Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol has just awarded a 20 year renewal to Urbaser, the company that manages the Casares Environmental Complex.

The company says that it will invest €24 million over the next three years to modernise the plant and to reduce odours but CAPOA argues that despite putting forward a number of proposals to both the company and the municipality that their pleas to keep the environment safe are being ignored.

To this end, the Association believes that it will need to take legal action in order to ensure that all of the proper procedures are complied with during the company’s new tenure, but it does not currently have sufficient funds to allow it to take action.

In the hope of solving the financial problem, a Go Fund Me campaign under the heading Stop Casares Landfill has been created which appeals for money to fund the legal action.

Put succinctly, the Association suggest that only a small percentage of the money to be invested will go towards reducing bad smells whilst a much higher percentage will be invested in opening more and bigger landfills to cope with the rubbish being collected from 15 municipalities in the Costa del Sol.

The other major problem that CAPCOA wants to prevent is the uncontrolled discharge of methane gas into the air when they argue that it should be contained and used as an energy source.