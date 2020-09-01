Record numbers of abandoned cats and dogs make tough year tougher

THIS has been one of the toughest years for the PAWS-PATAS animal shelter, and now a record number of abandoned animals is making it even tougher.

The charity’s PR and fundraising coordinator Chrissie Cremore told the Euro Weekly News that adult dogs and cats, puppies and kittens have been left at the shelter gates in numbers the volunteers haven’t seen the like of before.

This comes at a time when the outbreak of Covid-19 and the closure of the PAW-PATAS outlets has meant a loss of some €20,000 in takings.

The pandemic has also prevented the charity from organising any fundraising events, which has added more major loss financially and in terms of profile.

Chrissie believes the health crisis could be a key factor behind the increase in animal dumping.

“Some of the dogs being abandoned are very friendly, and although they are not ‘chipped’ they behave as if they have lived within a family environment. Therefore, the virus appears to have also caused financial problems with keeping a pet.”

There have certainly been some sad stories, like the four puppies left in a bucket in the searing heat in a field 100 metres away from the shelter gates, but which luckily survived.

On the positive side, there have been a large number of adoptions among locals and the charity had recently been able to rehome and transport to the UK.

But Chrissie underlines the point “there is absolutely ‘no room at the inn,” and what the charity desperately requires are more animal foster homes.

PAWS-PATAS will provide bedding, food and so on for anyone able to care for a cat or dog for a period of time until the charity can arrange transport to homes in Holland, the UK and locally.

The charity needs people who know how to look after a cat or dog and are willing to take on this responsibly seriously, Chrissie stresses, but also makes it clear PAWS-PATAS greatly values ‘fosterers’ and does not want to put them off helping, so they ensure that they take back the animal as soon as space permits or someone wishes to adopt.

Anyone interested in helping should email dogs@paws-patas.org or cats@paws-patas.org.

For further details regarding volunteering at the shelter, working in the outlets, driving, donating, etc., see the website www.paws-patas.org or email info@paws-patas.org.

PAWS-PATAS is also currently looking for staff for the charity’s Turre outlet. Email info@paws-patas.org for more details.