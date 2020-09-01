Quality sticker for Altea businesses

LAST May, Altea’s Commerce and Tourism departments organised a series of webinars (online seminars) on reactivating the local economy.

These were organised by Siggo, an Altea firm that has now produced questionnaires to help business-owners self-diagnose whether they are sufficiently prepared to meet the requisites of Spain’s new normality.

Amongst other things this will cover compliance with health and safety regulations, different sectors’ health manuals, regional and national recommendations and the standards required by Spanish Institute of Tourism Quality (ICTE).

“There are different types of surveys that give businesses the option of ascertaining whether they possess all the necessary or recommended safeguards and are equipped to adapt rapidly to the changes that each scenario requires,” Commerce councillor Miguel de la Hoz said.

Tourism councillor Xelo Gonzalez also revealed that completing the questionnaires is linked to obtaining a sticker to be displayed by all local businesses from all sectors.