The Police have detained seven people, including the person in charge of an agency and its two employees, for allegedly helping people obtain false foreign residence documents.

Officers from the National Police, together with the Office of Foreigners dependent on the Sub-delegation of the Government in Malaga, have dismantled a gang supposedly dedicated to falsifying paperwork in order to obtain residence permits for foreigners that would not normally qualify for such documentation.

As a result of the investigation, seven people have been detained for their alleged participation in the crimes of documentary falsification, the National Police reported said in a statement.

The investigation began when false documentation was detected relating to lease contracts, as well as the existence of fictitious domestic partners. The suspicion documentation originated from the same agency, in San Pedro Alcántara. When police were satisfied there was enough evidence for arrests then the crimes were made known to a local judge.

After an exhaustive analysis of the documentation, many errors were detected, meaning that many of the lease contracts had the same details but were made to different tenants by the same owners and over identical rental periods. After taking statements from the owners of the properties to know the veracity of the contracts, they denied any knowledge of the contracts, although all had maintained a relationship with the same agency.

Among others arrested were several Spanish citizens who provided information about the plot and some foreigners, who had paid large amounts of money, thousands of euros, in fact, to obtain residency. The investigation is been carried out by the Unit Against Immigration and Falsehood Networks (UCRIF) of the National Police in Marbella.