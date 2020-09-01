Police in Madrid have to shoot into the air after being cornered

A LOCAL policeman from the San Martín de la Vega area of Madrid had to shoot into the air last week when he and a colleague were cornered by several young people after he had asked them to put on a facemask and they refused.

The events took place at dawn on Tuesday when two officers ran into several residents, who appeared under the influence of alcohol, and asked them to put on their mask, to which they refused. However, when they proceeded to arrest one of them, they were cornered and challenged by their friends, for which they had to shoot into the air, according to a video circulating on social networks.

A statement issued by the San Martín de la Vega Town Hall, the events states that “The officers, during the exercise of their functions as agents of the authority, were rebuked and attacked by other individuals related to the detainee.”

After the arrival of the Civil Guard and National Police, three young men were arrested, who have now been brought to justice.

The Consistory has also rejected complaints about the police actions made through social networks, ensuring that the video shows “part of the intervention in a biased way.” “The agents have always demonstrated their professionalism and involvement beyond what is strictly required for the performance of their job,” they have pointed out.

“We are fully aware that the daily work of both the Local Police and the Security Forces and Bodies as a whole is not easy at all, even more so in the current moment in which we find ourselves where in addition to public safety, you watch over our health, enforcing the sanitary measures on Covid-19. Measures that in order to be respected on many occasions entail confrontations with certain citizens and even arrests that arise from the lack of respect for the rights of others and that with their work they enforce them, exposing in each of them their physical integrity “, says the Town Hall.

Specifically, four people have been detained in the municipality for non-compliance with these measures and / or for offering resistance and violence against officers.

