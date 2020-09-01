McDonald’s meal survives 24 years and the results will shock you

In a meal most won’t volunteer to eat, a 24-year-old McDonald’s burger and chips has gone viral on social media, and the sight will shock you.

A WOMAN appeared on a Tik-Tok video and presented the meal, which she bought back in 1996, that she had stored in her cupboard for all these years.

The chips do not appear to be in bad condition despite their age, with the woman stating, “The fries look like they maybe could’ve fallen under your seat a month or so ago that never rotted or decayed.”

The burger itself is a little smaller than it was probably made but the buns look like they haven’t changed a bit.

“The bread has never moulded, the meat has never rotted, and it has never even broken,” the woman said. “It’s completely intact.”

TikToker @aly.sherb shared the video, of what, according to the hashtags, appears to be her grandmother, removing the meal from a NASCAR package which shows the date on it.

However, this isn’t the first person to have kept a McDonald’s burger for decades.

In January, a man’s 21-year-old McDonald’s burger rose to prominence again after he originally experienced some fame in another video with the same burger, 14 years old at the time, that went viral.

The burger was found and presented in his original video when he came across it inside his old coat pocket, a jacket he had not worn for years.

At the time of the man’s video, McDonald’s representatives responded in a statement, saying that its, “burgers could decompose in the right environment, specifically a moisture-rich one. If the environment is dry, the burger can dry out and not decompose.”

