Man Found in Missing Cross Channel Swimmer Search

Lone channel swimmer rescued after an eight-hour intensive search.

-- Advertisement --



An unaccompanied swimmer who attempted to cross the English Channel from Dover to Calais has been rescued following an eight-hour air and sea search by the emergency services. It was a close friend of the swimmer that called the coastguard to alert them of his disappearance.

Helicopter and lifeboats were launched as part of the rescue effort, the man was eventually found by a boat just 500m off the coast of Dover. He was immediately brought to shore and was described as “cold and tired”.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “At around 12.10 pm today HM Coastguard received a call from a member of the public with information that their friend was swimming unaccompanied to Calais from Dover. Coastguard rescue teams from Deal and Langdon, RNLI lifeboats from Dover and Dungness and coastguard search and rescue helicopters from Lydd and Lee-on-Solent were sent. Vessels in the area were asked to keep a sharp lookout and Kent Police, Dover Port Police and Dover Port were informed”.

He added: “The swimmer was spotted shortly before 8 pm by a passing vessel only 500 metres off Dover and was taken onboard the RNLI Dungeness lifeboat, cold and tired but otherwise well. He has been brought to shore and will be checked over by South East Ambulance Service.”