As yet, the lottery winnings go unclaimed and the ticket is that of the only winner of the top prize of La Primitiva this past Saturday, August 29.

The six correct numbers (01, 06, 11, 20, 24 and 35) have a prize of €1,342,138.64.

In the office located on the Calle Almería that runs through the town of Torrox, they learned of the award on Saturday night, as explained by its owner, Sofía Cid.

“They called us from the main office and imagine, it was a great joy. We spent all Sunday receiving congratulations,“ says Sofía.

And it is no wonder, this establishment has become a lucky spot, with just over €3.6 million distributed in just two years.

So don’t let these lottery winnings go unclaimed, check your pockets now!