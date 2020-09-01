Lift repairs will make life more comfortable for car park users

PARKING in Benalmadena Pueblo can be quite difficult to find but the car park in the Jardines del Muro often has spaces although there is currently a problem for older users.

There is quite a steep hill leading from the car park to the village but life is normally made much easier because there is a relatively modern lift which takes visitors to the Plaza Santa Domingo.

Unfortunately, the lift has been out of order for some time but the council has announced that repairs have been completed and as soon as the lift receives its safety certificate, it will be back in action which will be a relief to many.