ON the first Sunday of every month, Rojales will host an arts and crafts meeting for artists and artisans to display their work and sell handmade products.

VISITORS can also attend private classes at the venue in Las Cuevas del Rodeo and have a go at painting and pottery or learn how to be creative using recycled materials.

The meeting is also a great opportunity to explore the caves that are also open to the public from 11am.

To find out more about the caves and the art classes, call 619 571 874.