Las Cuevas del Rodeo

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CAVES: Explore Las Cuevas Del Rodeo or have a go at painting. CREDIT: Cuevas Del Rodeo Facebook

ON the first Sunday of every month, Rojales will host an arts and crafts meeting for artists and artisans to display their work and sell handmade products.

VISITORS can also attend private classes at the venue in Las Cuevas del Rodeo and have a go at painting and pottery or learn how to be creative using recycled materials.

The meeting is also a great opportunity to explore the caves that are also open to the public from 11am.

To find out more about the caves and the art classes, call 619 571 874.





Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

