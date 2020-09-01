Intercultural project for children and families in Guardamar

Guardamar is set to host a series of events that will engage local children and families in the playful grounds of a tourist hot-spot for wildlife and nature.

THE Intercultural Project: Words of the World, will see those in attendance be entertained by a series of children’s tales narrated by Alberto Celdrán and Hector Bardisa.

In an event that will delight children and be great for families, the September book series will be read in the amazing scenery of the Reina Sofia Park, where the wildlife will no doubt be keen to participate.

This unique event takes place every Wednesday in September, and begins at 7pm.

To book your places, please visit here.

