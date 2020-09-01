DJ and musician Erick Morillo who was best known for his 90s hit song I Like To Move It – has died at the age of 49.

US police sources say that the DJ and music producer’s body was found this morning in Miami Beach. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unclear, however. Morillo was best known for his work in international house music, he produced his biggest hit in the ’90s with the electro-dance track “I Like to Move It” which he put out under the stage name Reel 2 Real- the track has since featured in the animated Madagascar films.

His death comes just weeks after he was arrested in Miami on sexual battery charges. The Colombian-American DJ and music producer had been working with his accuser at a private party on Star Island in December 2019, before returning to his home alongside another woman.

The victim told police that Morillo “made several advances towards her, some sexual in nature, but she refused all of his attempts” and eventually went to sleep in another room. She also “reported waking up nude on the bed, with Mr Morillo standing on the side of the bed also nude” in the arrest report.