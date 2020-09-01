Guardamar bodybuilding competitor wins medal in Malta

A bodybuilder from Guardamar has taken a bronze medal in the IFBB Diamond Cup and Elite Pro bodybuilding competition that was held in Malta over the weekend.

LOCAL bodybuilding competitor, Ram Nahal, who was representing Spain at the event, won the medal in his category.

The IFBB Diamond Cup in Malta qualifies towards IFBB Elite Pro and IFBB World Ranking 2020, making Nahal’s result all the more important.

This International competition was attended by more than 40 participating countries from Europe, Africa and Asia, with a large number of different bodybuilding categories being judged.

