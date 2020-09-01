Golf International Nerja Society haven’t let Covid get them down

GOLF International Nerja Society has been keeping busy and had the chance to play some great golf recently.

The players from Golf International Nerja Society visited Los Moriscos on Friday, August, 21 and under a blazing sun accompanied by a warm breeze, the small field of 11 players played some good golf and improve their scores.

The final scores were:

1st Place Mark Fulton (6) 35 points

2nd Place Morris Lightfoot (20) 35 points

3rd Place Brian Burns (17) 33 points

Socks Ian Kemp (28)

For their next outing, four teams from Golf International Nerja Society set out to play a Texas Scramble on Monday, August 24, on a very humid day at Anoreta. The scores were very close, in fact, the winning team was only 0.72 of a shot in front of the second team. The winning team consisted of Lola Monteros, Mike Bull, Grant Turner and Charles Camponovo, with a score of 62.12, a gross score of one under par. The unlucky team that came second were; Penny Bentley Ennis, Tony Kensington, Peter Garner and John Millward.

Good news, Las Gabia’s (Granada) have invited the GINS golf society to play there on Wednesday, November 18, for the reduced price of €35.5 for walkers or €40 in a shared buggy. All those wishing to play this GINS favourite course, please email ginsawaydayrep@gmail.com.

The next away day is at La Cala (Europa) on December 16 at 9.30am. Price is €42 in the shared buggy. As it is near Christmas this will be both a ‘Turkey Trot’ team game and individual. Great prizes and a festive flavour. There are 36 places available so get your name in quick.