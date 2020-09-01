Gibraltar retains second highest OECD rating for tax transparency

DESPITE regular allegations by Spain and some other countries that Gibraltar is a ‘tax haven’, the Gibraltar Government has just released the latest assessment by the OECD which suggests that it is ‘largely compliant’ and has the same status as Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and USA.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is an intergovernmental organisation founded in 1961 which appoints expert tax assessors from its member states who review the tax situation of mainly developed countries around the world.

The latest review of tax of the Rock saw these experts visit Gibraltar to investigate the situation and to discuss financial matters with both public bodies and local businesses.

The result of the latest review was that Gibraltar once achieved the second-highest OECD rating which puts it on par with those countries mentioned above.