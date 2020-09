YOU are invited to take a journey of popular music with ‘poetic airs through the Mediterranean’ on Saturday, September 5.

AS part of its summer programme ‘Les Nits’, Auditorium Teulada Moraira is staging a musical treat kicking off with Tramuntana – a fusion of different music styles.

This will be followed by Jazzmaticks, showcasing different styles from Dixie and swing to jazz.

The concert starts at 8.30pm and tickets cost €10.

To find out more, visit: www.teuladamoraira.com.es