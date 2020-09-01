Fly for a fiver as Ryanair sale sparks rumours of struggles

The Irish low-cost airline, Ryanair, is treating travellers with an unbelievable offer that will last 48 hours and involves one million plane tickets, at just €5 each to fly in September and October.

‘THE biggest seat sale of 2020’ is the name of the campaign, which will remain active on the website until 11.59 pm, Wednesday, September 2, and allows you to buy tickets to fly to various airports in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Destinations are varied and cover a range of domestic flights such as Tenerife, Palma, Santiago, Madrid or Barcelona, ​​to European capitals and cities such as London, Porto, Paris, Oslo, Prague, Vienna or Naples, passing through some places in Morocco such as Tangier or Fez.

Before buying tickets, travellers are advised to check what action protocols the countries require, as some of them ask for a quarantine. Finally, the Covid-19 crisis has severely affected the airline sector, in the case of Ryanair, it has been forced to cut its offer by 20 per cent for September and October.

The sale has sparked rumours the airline is struggling and Ryanair has said that it expects to take up to a €300 million hit directly due to the coronavirus outbreak which has grounded many flights in Europe.

However, due to market uncertainty, the airline has now said that it cannot provide profit guidance for the current financial year that will end on March 31, 2021.