Five year wait is over for Grealish after Southgate snub

JACK Grealish has finally received his England call-up after Gareth Southgate picked the Aston Villa star for the first time.

The England first-timer, 24, switched his allegiance from Ireland to England five years ago but had been repeatedly left out of the team by manager Southgate.

Grealish said: “I don’t want to be on the outside looking in again. But I know for that to be the case I’ve got to make a good impression.

“My plan has always been to just get in that England squad for the first time, then make sure I do enough to stay in there.

“Once you are in the squad, it’s up to you to make sure you either do enough in the training sessions or games.”

Grealish, who played for the Republic of Ireland’s juniors, spoke of the England side saying: “Some of the players in the current squad have been around the England camp for many years.

“You just expect them to be there — and that has got to be the aim for every player.

“I don’t know if I will get the opportunity to show what I can do on the pitch.

“But if that doesn’t happen then I’ve got to use every training session to show what I’m capable of and I’m confident of doing so.”

Southgate defended his decision to initially snub Grealish just a week ago.

He said: “With Jack, the simple answer is Mason Greenwood. He’s competing against Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling.

“I know Villa have played him as an eight, I don’t see him in that role for us. He could play as a ten but we haven’t played with a ten.”

Southgate feared he would lose more players as five had tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The squad will fly to Iceland on Friday for Saturday’s game.