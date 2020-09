THE XXI Costa del Sol International Fantastic Film Week returns to Estepona from September 6 to 12.

-- Advertisement --



There will be numerous screenings of films, with The Exorcist having pride of place and workshops with special ghoulish guests will abound.

This year there is a Passage of Terror which is a daily presentation (September 7 to 11) which is not for the feint hearted, dancing zombies September 8, an anime-based concert and much more.

To find out more visit https://www.cinefantasticocostadelsol.com.