Disney launches character costumes for wheelchair users

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CUSTOMISED: The new collection is based on characters from Disney's most prominent films. CREDIT: mattb 125 Instagram

Disney has launched a collection of costumes adapted for wheelchair users ahead of Halloween.

THROUGH its social networks, the company said “this Halloween calls for heroes”, and has created customised costumes based on several of Disney’s most prominent films including The Incredibles and Cinderella.

-- Advertisement --


 

The launch has received a great response on social media, with one happy customer, Annie Segarra, sharing her joy.


“Believe in your dreams and someday, your rainbow will come shining through,” she said, adding: “I’m so glad the Cinderella’s Coach Wheelchair Cover Set…will be available at @shopdisney for Disney loving wheelchair user who dream of heading to the ball!”

Kim-sparklz wrote: “OMGOSH. Yes, it is DEFINITELY time…”

“This is epic! Just squeaked when I saw it! Can’t wait to get to Disney again in my Cinderella wheelchair!” gushed MoosieDoesGame, while Nathan F added: “THIS MADE MY DAY!!”

 




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here