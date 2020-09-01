Disney launches character costumes for wheelchair users

Disney has launched a collection of costumes adapted for wheelchair users ahead of Halloween.

THROUGH its social networks, the company said “this Halloween calls for heroes”, and has created customised costumes based on several of Disney’s most prominent films including The Incredibles and Cinderella.

This Halloween calls for heroes. Adaptive costumes available at https://t.co/vBa2CwLNJU. (📸: mattb125 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Hor6NdJ1bL — shopDisney (@shopDisney) August 19, 2020

The launch has received a great response on social media, with one happy customer, Annie Segarra, sharing her joy.

“Believe in your dreams and someday, your rainbow will come shining through,” she said, adding: “I’m so glad the Cinderella’s Coach Wheelchair Cover Set…will be available at @shopdisney for Disney loving wheelchair user who dream of heading to the ball!”

#AD @shopdisney “Believe in your dreams and someday, your rainbow will come shining through!” I'm so glad the Cinderella’s Coach Wheelchair Cover Set by @DisguiseInc will now be available at @shopdisney for Disney loving wheelchairs users who dream of heading to the ball! pic.twitter.com/4cjs1bq54f — Annie Segarra (@annieelainey) August 10, 2020

Kim-sparklz wrote: “OMGOSH. Yes, it is DEFINITELY time…”

“This is epic! Just squeaked when I saw it! Can’t wait to get to Disney again in my Cinderella wheelchair!” gushed MoosieDoesGame, while Nathan F added: “THIS MADE MY DAY!!”