Cooler start for Oliva Nova Golf Society

Oliva Nova Golf’s team accumulator competition got off to a cooler start today (Tuesday, September 1).

BUT despite a slight drop in temperatures, members were pleased to be back on the course after no competition last week.

This was due to the course maintenance program which meant the greens were out of action while the green keepers carried out the Hollow Tining.

“We had 23 players turning out for Pego, there were no guests this week, although we did have an odd number for a pair’s competition, so we had to employ a ‘ghost’ for one of the groups,” said the society’s Derek Lindley.

There were two players who had twos – Penny Barden and Malcolm Wise, while the nearest the pin prizes went to Fiona Sankey who was 2.38 metres away on hole five with her second shot.

The nearest the pin on 16 went to Peter Ketteringham whose tee shot finished 3.5 metres from the pin.

In the team accumulator competition, the best two scores on the hole count and today’s winners were:

1st place – Shaun O’Gorman, Fiona Sankey, Peter Ketteringham and Roy Jones – 91 Points

2nd place – Mick Farmer, Jan Jones, Paul Sankey and A. Ghost – 89 Points

3rd place – Peter Cornes, John Evans, Malcolm Wise and Alan Simpson – 88 points

All games are played respecting Covid-19 safety measures.

Next week’s competition is a medal and the society will be playing for the President’s Cup.

If you would like to play, email penelopebarden@gmail.com

Pego Golf Society meet every Tuesday at Oliva Nova Golf Club.

If you would like to play or join the society contact Penny Barden at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com – you will be made most welcome.

Alternatively, contact Pego Golf via the website at: pego.golf-club.website