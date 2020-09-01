Breaking News – Salamanca and Valladolid return to Phase 1

The cities of Salamanca and Valladolid return to Phase 1 in shock announcement with the new restrictions being put in place on Thursday.

The new restrictions are an attempt to contain the spread of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the area.

Despite Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s insistence that he will not put the entire country into a state of alarm, more and more regions are utilising the new powers given to them to move backwards to contain outbreaks in their area.

From Thursday 3rd September 2020 it will be forbidden for more than 10 people, either in private or in a public place to gather in Salamanca and Valladolid

The local government in the area have justified their decision due to the sharp rise in infections and mortality in the region.

Veronica Casado highlighted that there is clear evidence that there is “community transmission” in these areas which needs to be curbed and they have requested the cooperation of the central Spanish government in their efforts.

The new measures, which will come into effect next Thursday will affect a wide range of interpersonal gatherings. In direct relation to funerals and wakes, there will now only be a maximum of 15 people in outdoor spaces or 10 in closed spaces.

With regards to churches, weddings and other civil celebrations, the maximum allowed capacity will be 50 people outdoors and just 23 indoors, without exceeding one third of the venue’s total capacity.

The hospitality sector will also suffer as clientele may not consume inside the premises unless seated at a table. Those tables, whether inside or on the terrace, cannot exceed six people and the mask is compulsory.

With Salamanca and Valladolid return to Phase 1, it is now concerning for the rest of the country as to which area will be next.

