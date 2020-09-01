A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale has struck near the coast of Northern Chile sparking tsunami warnings.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.5, was centred 87 miles (140 km) southwest of the coastal city of Valparaiso in central Chile, the USGS said. The quake was very shallow below the seabed and struck near Vallenar, Chile.

Chile, located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” has a long history of deadly quakes, including an 8.8 magnitude quake in 2010 off the south-central coast that triggered a tsunami that devastated coastal towns. No reports of any casualties are available as yet although reports of mass evacuations cannot be verified as communications are out in many areas.

More information as available, please check back later on this breaking news story.