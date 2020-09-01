More than half a million people are BANNED from meeting other households in Glasgow from midnight tonight after a spike in coronavirus cases.

-- Advertisement --



New tighter lockdown rules mean that people from the City of Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire households will not be able to visit each other from midnight tonight. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the changes today and explained they will have stay in place for two weeks but they will be reviewed within the next seven days.

In reference to the above, Nicola Sturgeon went on to say: “They form guidance at the moment but we will consider if necessary putting them into regulation and giving them the force of law. I cannot rule out if we don’t see these measures working and being effective, that we may have to go further”.

Glasgow is not the first area to enter local lockdown as Aberdeen was the scene of the country’s first reimposition of restrictions after the number of cases in Aberdeen City rose to 54 in 24 hours on August 5. The situation has worsened and in Glasgow, 66 cases have been recorded overnight, 10 more than Aberdeen had reported when it was put into lockdown recently.

New restrictions also mean that care home visits will have to take place outdoors and only emergency hospital visits will be allowed across the three areas. Hospitality venues in Aberdeen were ordered to close within five hours of the lockdown announcement being made. A five-mile travel limit for leisure purposes is also in place. Outbreaks at schools are being reported on a daily basis and drive-thru COVID testing stations are being kept very busy.

The latest data for Scotland is: 577,974 people in Scotland have been tested for coronavirus. The total confirmed as positive has risen by 154 to 20,632 and the number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 2,494. Please check back soon for updates on this breaking news story.