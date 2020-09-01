Breaking News – Another day of increased numbers!

THE Ministry of Health has reported a staggering 8,115 new positives for Covid-19 this Tuesday, September 01, bringing the total to 470,973.

-- Advertisement --



In the last 24 hours, it registered 2,731 infections.

The total of deaths again rises to 29,152, an unfortunate total of 58 more than yesterday.

Madrid continues to lead the number of Covid-19 cases, something to which the director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón explained “A large part of diagnoses and deaths are due to a community, Madrid … For a time, it was Catalonia, Aragon or the Basque Country, but now it is due to Madrid.”

A comment that earned him a response from the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, describing his comment as ‘cruelty.’ “This cruelty towards Madrid is unfair, disproportionate and harmful for Spain.”