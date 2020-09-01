Barca unimpressed with £2million offer for Lucas de Vega

TOTTENHAM will need to increase their bid for Barcelona youngster Lucas de Vega if they are to sign the Brazilian this summer.

Spurs have made an offer for the 20-year-old, of around £2million to sign him on a permanent deal.

The La Liga side wants around £3.6m upfront, with the same amount in add-ons to seal the deal.

De Vega has a release clause of £90m despite never playing for the first team, Barca will reportedly let him go for just over £7m.

Tottenham faces tough competition from teams in Spain’s second tier after the central midfielder impressed last season.

Barcelona is not actively looking to sell De Vega and are happy to keep him as a potential option for the first team in the coming seasons.

Jose Mourinho however, is determined to liven up his squad this summer and could return with a bid closer to the club’s valuation.