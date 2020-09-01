Age Concern are looking for volunteers to help with their beneficiaries

Volunteers are wanted for Age Concern in Southern Costa Blanca as restrictions, uncertainty and worries about safety in the local area means many beneficiaries are confined to their homes.

AGE CONCERN, in Costa Blanca, is on the look-out for more volunteers as many of their elderly beneficiaries are unable to leave their homes during these uncertain times, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise around Spain.

The wonderful charity, who have just reopened their centre in La Siesta, are looking for people who can spare a couple of hours a week to help those that are less able.

Help with shopping, trips to the pharmacy, and general assistance would be highly welcomed by the charity as well as the beneficiaries they’ll be helping.

