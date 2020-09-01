Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy now confronts 20 More Sexual Assault Counts and could face 250 Years In Prison if the charges are proven!

Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey has said that adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with 20 more counts of sexual assault that involve 13 additional women. The new charges stack on top of eight existing sexual assault charges from June. Jeremy could get over 250 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.

In court, Jeremy pleaded not guilty to the original charges in June and has not commented yet on the new allegations presented to him yesterday- on Monday afternoon. Investigators on the case claim that Jeremy used his celebrity status while cruising the Sunset Strip in LA to take advantage of intoxicated women. The charges bought against Ron Jeremy span a 16-year period and the victim’s ages range from 15 to 54.

The earliest allegation, in June 2004, involves a 15-year-old girl who attended a party in Santa Clarita where she alleged Jeremy sexually assaulted her. The most recent incident allegedly occurred this year on January 1st where Jeremy was accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood. Six other alleged sexual assaults happened inside a West Hollywood bar the defendant frequented and another in the bar’s car park. A trial date has not yet been set.

