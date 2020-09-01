In another stroke of bad luck, Wolverhampton Wanderers winger is denied his Spanish debut once again.

IT appears Adama Traoré is going to have to wait a little longer to make his much-anticipated debut for the Spanish national side after it was confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

During a recent test, carried out in the UK, as part of the protocols and control measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus, Traoré tested positive and will now have to remain behind for further tests.

The lightning quick winger, who has played for the Spanish Under-21’s side, will not be joining up with the rest of the squad in Madrid unless further tests show he is safe to travel.

This is the second time the player has been called up and been unable to join Spanish squad.

Last November he was called up for the first time to replaced an injured player but he suffered his own injury in a Premier League match just before he was set to travel.

We will wait to see whether he is finally able to make his debut for the Spanish national side.

