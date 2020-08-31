Young sailing champ “an example to us all”

YOUNG Adra sailing champion Jose Manuel Cuellar is “an example to us all”, says the local Mayor.

Adra council head Manuel Cortes and Sports councilor Pedro Peña met with the 10-year old at the Town Hall to congratulate him on becoming the Spanish national champion in the sub-11 Optimist category just shorty after taking the Andalucia Championship title.

“It is a great satisfaction for us to receive this young sportsman and to see the effort he makes to achieve his goals”, Cortes commented.

The Mayor also praised the Adra sailing club for its tremendous work and the “education and discipline” it instills in youngsters “so they can combine their studies and their daily with life with what is such a demanding sport.”

Jose’s successes are made event more impressive by the fact he has only been training with the local sailing team for two years.

Now the youngster has his sights set on winning the World Championships due to take place between October and November if the pandemic situation allows.