Work starts on repainting Benalmadena pedestrian crossings

AS previously promised, the Benalmadena Councillor for Operational Services, Salvador Rodríguez, has confirmed that his delegation is carrying out the action to improve and repaint the road signs and zebra crossings near schools in the municipality.

“The beginning of the school year will have one more year with a reinforcement of road safety at the accesses to the educational centres of the municipality.

“This action is very important because clear road signs are essential to guarantee safety in places with a large influx of children like the surroundings of schools, nurseries and institutes” he said.

Work will be completed on some 40 pedestrian crossings before the opening of the new school year.