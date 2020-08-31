Two shop owners hospitalised after attack by youngsters

YESTERDAY (Sunday August 30) four youngsters under the age of 18 were arrested in Malaga Capital in relation to serious assaults on a man and a woman in an Asian Bazaar.

A group of young people went into the shop and tried to steal a bottle of whisky with one attacking a shopkeeper.

When the other shopkeeper tried to prevent the attack, the group ran away but returned soon afterwards attacking them both with a hammer.

So bad were the head wounds they received that police officers who attended following the attack called for an ambulance to take the victims to hospital.