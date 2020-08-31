Swimmer rescued from heavy seas between Benitachell and Moraira

AS August came to an end, the weathermen were proved correct and torrential rain came to the Marina Alta.

It also brought two-metre high waves to the Llebeig cove between Benitachell and neighbouring Moraira where the red warning flag was flying.

A young swimmer unable to fight the waves and currents was in danger of being flung onto the rocks there until SVS – which provides the lifesaving service at Benitachell’s Moraig beach – was alerted and sent out two boats to assist him.

The first arrived within minutes and came to the rescue by getting as close as possible to the swimmer, after which one of the lifeguards jumped into the sea and pulled him to safety.

By then he was faint and beginning to vomit but once aboard the SVS boat he was taken to the Moraig beach, where a waiting ambulance took him to hospital.