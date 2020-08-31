Spanish police break up illegal beach party of more than 100 people

Spanish police broke up an illegal beach party of more than 100 people in Cadiz early hours Sunday morning.

BEFORE dispersing the crowds at Valdevaqueros beach, the Local Police of Tarifa fined 25 of the partygoers for not wearing a mask or social distancing.

In addition, the organiser of the illegal meet was also sanctioned. He is believed to have advertised the party on social media.

At around 1 am on Sunday morning, August 30, Tarifa Police HQ received a call reporting a large gathering on the beach.

Two officers made their way to the scene, and discovered there were more than 100 people drinking alcohol from huge buckets and dancing to loud music – flouting all safety and security measures.

A large loudspeaker and a mixing table had been installed in the centre, both connected to a portable generator, and the music could be heard ‘from a great distance.’

The well-organised promoter even reportedly had buckets and beach coolers stacked with alcohol to sell through the night.

Throughout August, the Local Police of Tarifa have issued 263 fines for ‘nuisance in homes,’ relating to private parties, anti-social behaviour and flouting Covid-19 regulations.

The rise in incidents has been attributed to the early closure of bars, and the fact nightclubs remain shut to help combat the spread of coronavirus.