Spanish Police Arrest Three Men for the Death of a Man in Torremolinos

The victim, a Spanish national, was found on the street with a serious head injury after apparently being attacked.

The National Police have arrested three people for the death of a man in Torremolinos. The victim did not respond to any treatment administered by the emergency services at the scene in mid-July when the events took place. The individual, of Spanish nationality, was found on the road and transferred to a hospital, where he unfortunately later died.

The autopsy determined that the cause of death was caused by a traumatic brain injury to the head. The investigations that were carried out led to the arrest of three Spanish men, between 26 and 30 years old, for their alleged responsibility in a crime of homicide.

The attack apparently took place after an initial discussion between the victim and a group of young people led to a street brawl. One of those detained (along with his romantic partner) were arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of the victim’s belongings just after the assault occurred.

All three detainees appeared before the Court of Instruction (number one) in Torremolinos on Saturday.