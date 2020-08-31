Spain announces increase in Covid fatalities over weekend

SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has notified 23,572 new infections on Monday, August 31, since Friday and has added 83 deaths to the official count. In the last seven days, 141 deaths with coronavirus have been registered in Spain, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health.

Fernando Simón, director of the Centre for the Coordination of Emergencies and Health Alerts of the Ministry of Health: “In the last week 566,594 PCRs have been carried out. I do not have information on how many come from private and public laboratories.”

-- Advertisement --



He also pointed out that “The update of the outbreaks will be done weekly and we will give it on Thursdays. We will give all the assets and we will stop giving all the old ones. Our goal is to control the epidemic, not that everyone is infected. That does not mean that there are not more and more immune.”

Madrid continues to be the community with the most new infections confirmed by PCR, more than 14,000 in the last week. In total 462,858 people have been infected and 29,094 have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data provided by Health.

“The communities that report the most new infections are Madrid (with more than 25 per cent), the Basque Country and Andalucia. Most of the deaths correspond to the Community of Madrid,” explained Fernando Simón, director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies.

Murcia has announced that it is delaying the start of the school year for a week, which was scheduled for next Monday. The autonomous community thus intends “to have more time to organise the internal management of the centres,” as reported by the government of the region.

The president of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, has affirmed that he does not rule out requesting the application of a State of Alarm in Catalonia or the help of the Army.

The president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, has appealed to unity to face the pandemic. “We need unity in the face of our greatest challenge in a century,” explained Sánchez.