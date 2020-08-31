Rioters & looters could lose unemployment benefits under new bill

RIOTERS and looters could lose unemployment benefits under a new bill set to go before congress in the US.

The US is enacting a bill for approval through congress that would see rioters and looters lose their unemployment benefit under a new bill being introduced by a military-veteran congressman.

Jim Banks, the representative for Indiana said, “Antifa thugs are descending on suffering communities, disrupting peaceful protests and leaving violence, looting and vandalism in their wake.”

He continued, “They turned Milwaukee, Seattle and Portland into war zones, and now they’re moving the chaos to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Who knows which community is next?” he asked in a statement.

The bill, if passed, would serve to strip any individual of their unemployment benefits if they are convicted as the result of a protest related federal offence.

The CARES Act to help unemployed Americans during the coronavirus pandemic was introduced by the senate to provide increased support for individuals, families, and businesses that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This new law would see access to the provisions of the CARES Act stripped by rioters and looters and would also see those convicted becoming financially liable for the additional costs that the police service suffered as a result of the riots.

“Due to enhanced federal benefits, taxpayers are giving wages to jobless rioters that are destroying our communities,” Banks said.

“We need to cut them off from their funding and make them feel the full financial consequences of their actions.”

In 2011, the London riots cost the emergency services a whopping total of £133 million therefore it is understandable why, in a time of such agitation and protest in the US, Mr Banks feels that this is an appropriate measure.

It is unclear at this time whether he has the support needed to pass the bill, however it is something that will definitely have peaked interest among his colleagues.

