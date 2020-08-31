The government in China’s Xinjiang province has been forcing unproven medicine on people in lockdown, according to reports from inside the country.

The government in China’s far northwest Xinjiang region is reportedly resorting to draconian measures to combat the coronavirus, including physically locking residents in homes, imposing quarantines of more than 40 days and arresting those who do not comply. It has also emerged that people are being forced to drink traditional Chinese medicines to see if they have any effect on the coronavirus.

Furthermore, in what experts are calling a serious breach of medical ethics, some residents are being coerced into swallowing traditional Chinese medicine, according to government notices, social media posts and interviews with three people in quarantine in Xinjiang. It is worth remembering that there is a lack of rigorous scientific and clinical data showing traditional Chinese medicine works against the virus. One of the herbal remedies used in Xinjiang, Qingfei Paidu, also includes ingredients banned in Germany, Switzerland, the US and other countries as it contains high levels of toxins and carcinogens.

Chinese ‘whistleblower’ reveals the truth

After police arrested a middle-aged Uighur woman at the height of China’s coronavirus outbreak, she was crammed into a cell with dozens of other women in a detention centre. There, she said, she was forced to drink medicine that made her feel weak and nauseous, guards watching as she gulped. She and the others also had to strip naked once a week and cover their faces as guards hosed them and their cells down with disinfectant like firemen, she said.

“It was scalding,” recounted the woman by phone from Xinjiang, declining to be named out of fear of retribution. “My hands were ruined, my skin was peeling.” No further messages have received from the woman and there are real fears for her safety.

