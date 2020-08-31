Parents investigated after posting clip of son, 3, ‘driving’ on social media

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
RECKLESS: Police investigate couple who film and share video of son,3, 'driving'. CREDIT: File Image Guardia Civil Twitter

The parents of a toddler, three, are under investigation after the Guardia Civil was alerted to a social media clip of the child sitting on his father’s lap ‘driving’ the couple’s car.

THE shocking video shows the child helping to steer the car without a seatbelt in the Segovian town, Los Angeles de San Rafael.

The couple, who shared the clip on a numerous social media platforms, face charges of reckless driving after the Traffic Investigation and Analysis Group of the Traffic Subsector of the Guardia Civil of Segovia was given enough visual evidence to identify the parents and open an investigation.

Driving is not child’s play,’ stressed the police, highlighting the ‘very serious consequences’ that could have arisen ‘from this type of driving’ if they had been forced to brake suddenly or had to make a sharp turn.





