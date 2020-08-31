New president of the Andalucian Marine Association elected

THE manager of Benalmadena Port, Manuel Jiménez, has been elected as the new president of the Association of Andalucian Sports and Tourist Ports, Marinas de Andalucía.

Vice-president is the director of Puerto Sherry, Enrique López-Bosch and the managing director of Marinas del Mediterráneo (the company that manages the concessions of the Estepona marina, La Duquesa in Manilva and Marina del Este in Almuñécar), Manuel Raigón, is the new secretary general of the organisation.

The director of Alcaidesa Marina, Antonio Valbuena and the director of the port of Fuengirola, Manuel García Vilaseca, continue to be members of the board.

Jiménez will undertake his first action as President of Marinas de Andalucía, as the association has been invited to the Development Commission to be held in the Andalucian Parliament, where the modification of the Andalucian Ports Law will be discussed.