New off-road vehicle increases beach safety

THE Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar and Beaches Councillor, Jesús Pérez Atencia, has presented the expansion of the first-aid and surveillance equipment with a new off-road vehicle.

The new 4×4 “will allow us to carry out different actions in different matters in the twenty-two kilometres of our coastline.”.

“Today we present a new off-road vehicle, a Toyota 4 × 4 pick-up, which comes from a grant from the Junta de Andalucía.”

He went on to say that “With this new off-road vehicle, we improve the quality of the services we provide and which as always are a priority for this Delegation”, informed the mayor.

Atencia said, “this new car will have as its scope of action the entire coastline of the municipality, providing service in a balanced way between the different territories.”

He ended by saying “In this very particular year due to the Covid-19 situation, it is essential to increase the means at our disposal to have prepared and safe beaches.”