Ten children have been tragically killed by lightning strikes in the north-western Uganda city of Arua after sheltering in a hut during a storm.

THE children were playing football when heavy rain forced them to take a break in a nearby grass-thatched structure which was struck by lightning. Nine children, aged 13 to 15, were killed straight away while another died on the way to the hospital. Three of the survivors are receiving treatment at the regional hospital.

A police spokeswoman in Uganda’s West Nile region, Josephine Angucia, said the children had been playing football at a field near the Odramacaku trading centre in Arua City.