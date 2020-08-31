Leisure craft caught out breaking rules

A GUARDIA Civil campaign to make sure leisure boats and jet-skis on the Costa Almeria coast abide by all the rules led to 48 reports for regulation violations.

The 87 inspections were to check on a range of matters.

Problems related to the obligatory insurance, seaworthiness certificates and ownership documents were the most common issues, the Guardia reported. Also invading space set aside for bathers.

The campaign included inspections of boat and jet-ski rental businesses.

Inspectors had to make sure companies had all the corresponding safety guarantees, registrations and civil responsibility insurance in place.

Also that jet-skis were only being used by over-18s, or by 16 and 17-year olds with the written consent of their parents, and that everyone on board boats had a regulation life jacket.