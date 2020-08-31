Greater government involvement needed

THE spokesperson for the Municipal Socialist Group in the Torrox Town Hall, Mari Nieves Ramírez, has demanded greater involvement of the municipal government at the start of the new school year.

She believes they must be involved in the period “in which we are going to find great uncertainty, great difficulties and in which the help that our Town Hall can provide can be very important for the boys and girls who have to return to the classroom.”

-- Advertisement --



Ramírez has first asked that the Town Hall make the resources available to the directors of the educational centres to improve the safety of students and teachers at the start of the new school year “in an unusual situation where all the resources will help to avoid contagions and risk situations for our population.”

Second, the socialist spokesperson has proposed that taking advantage of the savings that are being made in the celebration of popular festivals and traditions and a helpline be created to finance school supplies to families who are currently experiencing financial difficulties.

“In recent weeks, we have seen how many municipalities have been preparing the start of the new school year together with the educational community, making available materials, staff and municipal resources so that the boys and girls from these villages return to classrooms with more guarantees and better conditions. A Sevillian municipality has made headlines in which its town hall has allocated the budget to buy screens for the protection of children in schools or Frigiliana. In Torrox, to date, nothing has been done.”

Ramírez concluded by saying that “Medina, as he does with the rest of the important things for the residents, drained the pot instead of making the Town Hall’s resources available to the educational community. So, we demand more security for our sons and daughters at the beginning of the new school year and help for those who cannot afford the expenses derived from the beginning of the course in these hard times.”

Thank you for reading this article, you may also like ‘What happens if you don’t take your children back to school.’