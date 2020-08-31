Great news for bargain hunters!

It’s bargain time again at the Original Charity Shop, Javea.

THE Original Charity Shop, Javea, is launching its ever-popular end of season sale on Monday, September 21 until Saturday, October 3.

-- Advertisement --



You will find bargains in a range of items such as: excellent quality ladies and gents clothing, jewellery, shoes, bags, household goods, electrical appliances, bedding, curtains, toys and much more.

Marked items will be subject to a 50 per cent discount until the end of the sale.

“We are creating a paradise for bargain hunters so come along and grab one or two of these quick selling bargains – and it’s all for a good cause.

“Rest assured that we have all safety precautions in place to ensure that your shopping experience will be pleasant and relaxing,” said Aileen Stiefel.

In preparation for the changeover to Autumn/Winter items please note the following: There will be no take-in of any items during the week beginning Monday, September 14 to Saturday, September 19.

During the first week of the sale (September 21 to 26) the shop will be taking in all items except clothes.

From Monday, September 28, the Original Charity Shop, Javea, looks forward to taking in all your suitable items for Autumn/Winter.

Donations are very gratefully accepted at all times.

Th shop in Carrer de Nancy 1, in Javea’s Arenal, is open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.

For more information visit: http://Charityshoplibrary.com or email info@charityshoplibrary.com