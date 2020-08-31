Gemma Collins ‘hasn’t got time’ to join Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins line-up

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins has reportedly turned down the chance to appear on Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins because she ‘hasn’t got the time.’

SEEMINGLY struggling to find a day to herself at the moment, the 39-year-old, who has been showing off her slimline figure after losing three stone, has also revealed ‘army boots and camouflage’ are not really her style.

A familiar face on reality TV programmes, including Celebrity Big Brother, Diva Forever and Dancing on Ice, GC has apparently been inundated with television offers on the back of the success of her own show Diva.

But is appears this has left her “struggling to have a day off’ and so she has declined the latest proposal.

A source close to the star told The Sun Online: “Channel 4 have been desperate to sign Gemma up for the next series as they know she would pull the viewers in and be a ratings hit.

“They wanted her so much they asked, ‘what will it take?’ She’s been inundated with television offers since the success of her own reality TV show Diva, and is already struggling to have a day off.

“SAS: Who Dares Wins is completely out of Gemma’s comfort zone but she’s TV gold and show bosses know that she’s at the top of everyone’s wish list right now when it comes to reality TV… after all, she is the GC.”

The source added the GC “simply hasn’t got the time” and “doesn’t think camouflage and army boots are quite her style anyway”.

Ambitious GC has instead set her sights on breaking America, insisting this is still on the cards after her Hollywood agent, John Ferriter, died weeks after she signed a contract with him.

She was in negotiations with producers of US weight-loss show The Biggest Loser, but the talks reportedly fell through after Ferriter’s death.

She said on The Gemma Collins podcast: “We had a great meeting, he looked me in the eyes, he went, ‘Gemma Collins – you’re a star, and I will make you a star in America.

“I came back to the UK and about a month went past and he called me and he said, ‘I’m going to put you forward for The Biggest Loser in America’ which was a really big show… Sadly he passed away.”

But she added that having had a ‘little taste of a job in America’ she feels it is ‘something that might come for me again’.