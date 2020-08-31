Fine state of affairs in Calpe

CALPE’S Policia Local sanctioned 16 bars and restaurants between August 15 and August 24.

This period included two weekends when Calpe was at its busiest and they were sanctioned for not complying with the Valencian Community’s latest Covid-19 distancing requirements for tables.

During the same period, there were another five sanctions for infringing the new timetable that obliges the hospitality trade to close establishments at 1am.

Another three face fines for exceeding maximum capacity regulations and another for putting on entertainment without a licence or authorisation.